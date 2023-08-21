An Evening with New York Times Bestselling Author David Lipsky, Author of The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society for a virtual author event on Monday, August 21 at 7 p.m. with bestselling author David Lipsky, to discuss his new book, The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial. The Parrot and the Igloo explores how “’anti-science’ became so virulent in American life—through a history of climate denial and its consequences.” Publisher’s Weekly opines, “Humor accompanies horrific truths in this vital look at the rise of climate change denial.”

With narrative sweep and a superb eye for character, Lipsky unfolds the dramatic narrative of the long, strange march of climate science. The story begins with a tale of three inventors—Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse, and Nikola Tesla—who made our technological world, not knowing what they had set into motion. Then there are the scientists who sounded the alarm once they identified carbon dioxide as the cause of our warming planet. And we meet the hucksters, zealots, and crackpots who lied about that science and misled the public in ever more outrageous ways. Lipsky masterfully traces the evolution of climate denial, exposing how it grew out of early efforts to build a network of untruth about products like aspirin and cigarettes. Featuring an indelible cast of heroes and villains, mavericks and swindlers, The Parrot and the Igloo delivers a real-life tragicomedy—one that captures the extraordinary dance of science, money, and the American character.

David Lipsky is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Absolutely American and Although of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself. He has written for The New York Times, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, and Harper’s Magazine. He is a recipient of the National Magazine Award and the GLAAD Media Award, and his work has been collected in The Best American Short Stories and The Best American Magazine Writing. He teaches writing and literature at New York University.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.