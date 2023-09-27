An Evening with Physician Dr. Dawn Sherling, Author of Eat Everything: How to Ditch Additives and Emulsifiers, Heal Your Body, and Reclaim the Joy of Food

Discover the surprising reason restrictive diets don’t work with the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Wednesday, September 27 at 7 p.m. for a virtual author event with Dr. Dawn Sherling to discuss her new book, Eat Everything: How to Ditch Additives and Emulsifiers, Heal Your Body, and Reclaim the Joy of Food.

Eat Everything lays out compelling new evidence implicating food additives as the real culprits behind diet-related diseases and shares simple, actionable advice to heal. We’re constantly told to fear carbs, gluten, and dairy, and we turn to strict diets to solve our health problems. Yet Americans still have one of the highest rates of obesity and diabetes in the world, and millions suffer from digestive ailments like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Digging into emerging research, Dr. Sherling realized it’s not the foods but the food additives, especially emulsifiers, that are at the root of our problems. Our bodies can’t digest them, but they feed our microbiomes and they’re everywhere in the ultra-processed foods that make up about half of our daily diets. Dr. Sherling lays out the research on food additives and offers a straightforward guide to eating just about everything (yes, even bread, pasta, and ice cream!) without pain, worry, or guilt.

After struggling with IBS herself, Dr. Dawn Harris Sherling's symptoms seemingly disappeared while in Italy. In an effort to help her patients and herself, Dr. Sherling began learning more about how food additives such as emulsifiers, thickeners, and stabilizers are wreaking havoc on our microbiomes and how eliminating them can reverse several diet-related diseases. She currently sees patients at a clinic for the underserved in South Florida and teaches at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University where she is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.