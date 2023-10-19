An Evening with Retired U.S. Army Major General Mari Eder, Author of The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Thursday, October 19 at 6:30 p.m. for an in-person author event with former U.S. Army Major General, Mari Eder, who will discuss her book The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line. Hailed by Publisher’s Weekly as “a worthy tribute to the trailblazing women of WWII,” The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line takes readers inside the lives and experiences of 15 unknown female heroes from the Greatest Generation, the women who served, fought, struggled, and made things happen during WWII.

From daring spies to audacious pilots, from innovative scientists to indomitable resistance fighters, these extraordinary women stepped out of line and into history, forever altering the world's landscape. This page-turning narrative provides a fresh perspective on the integral roles that women played during WWII. Whether you're a history enthusiast, an avid reader of WWII nonfiction, or a lover of powerful women's stories, The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line is a must-read and a poignant testament to the forgotten women who stepped up when the world needed them most.

Mari K. Eder is a retired U.S. Army Major General, renowned speaker, author, and a thought leader on strategic communication and leadership. General Eder is the former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Joint and Special Troops Support Command, former Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve and former Deputy Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army. She is the author of Leading the Narrative: The Case for Strategic Communication and The Girls Who Fought Crime: The Untold True Story of the Country's First Female Investigator and Her Crime Fighting Squad, which was recently published.

Registration for this program is required. Copies of The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop.