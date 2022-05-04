An Evening with Riley Black, Author of The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: An Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of our World

On Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with paleontologist and science writer Riley Black, author of The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: An Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of our World. Publishers Weekly, in a starred review, called this book “top-drawer science writing.” Newsweek says, “Black blends the intricacies of science with masterful storytelling for a cracking, enchanting read.”

In The Last Days of the Dinosaurs, Black walks readers through what happened in the million years after an asteroid seven miles wide slammed into the Earth causing a mass extinction. More than half of known species vanished, but this worst single day in the history of life on Earth was as critical for us as it was for the dinosaurs. It allowed for evolutionary opportunities that were closed for the previous 100 million years, setting the stage for the world as we know it.

Black has been heralded as “one of our premier gifted young science writers” and is the critically acclaimed author of Skeleton Keys, My Beloved Brontosaurus, Written in Stone, and When Dinosaurs Ruled. An online columnist for Scientific American, Black has become a widely recognized expert on paleontology and has appeared on programs such as Science Friday, Huffington Post Live, and All Things Considered.

Copies of The Last Days of the Dinosaurs will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

This event is supported by The Alonzo Church Programming Fund. If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.