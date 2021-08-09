An Evening With Sherlock Holmes With Actor Jim Knight

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description

Jim Knight will share the background and cultural influence of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous and legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes.

Description

The game's afoot! Join Actor Jim Knight as he shares the background and cultural influence of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous and legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes, and performs dramatic pieces from some of Holmes' classic mysteries.

The Man Who Would Be Sherlock: The Real Life Adventures of Arthur Conan Doyle

The complete Sherlock Holmes. Volume I

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Talks & Readings
330-896-9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - An Evening With Sherlock Holmes With Actor Jim Knight - 2021-08-09 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening With Sherlock Holmes With Actor Jim Knight - 2021-08-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening With Sherlock Holmes With Actor Jim Knight - 2021-08-09 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening With Sherlock Holmes With Actor Jim Knight - 2021-08-09 18:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

July 21, 2021

Thursday

July 22, 2021

Friday

July 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required