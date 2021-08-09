An Evening With Sherlock Holmes With Actor Jim Knight

Short description
Jim Knight will share the background and cultural influence of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous and legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes.
Description
The game's afoot! Join Actor Jim Knight as he shares the background and cultural influence of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous and legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes, and performs dramatic pieces from some of Holmes' classic mysteries.
The Man Who Would Be Sherlock: The Real Life Adventures of Arthur Conan Doyle
The complete Sherlock Holmes. Volume I