Every Baby-Sitter's Nightmare

Stow Players Inc 5238 Young Road, Stow, Ohio 44224

By Craig Sodaro

Directed by John Leasure & Dave Sherman

Don’t miss this Family production with an adult & young adult cast. This inter-generational comedy is set in the early 90’s. The girl next door is hired to watch the Taylor’s three children while they are out at a dinner party. She soon finds out that she’s in for much more than she bargained for…

Join us for a crazy evening of babysitting complete with a ghost, ax murderer, dizzy aunt, domineering mother, and crazy boyfriend!

Performance Dates:

Show: 2/7, 2/8, 2/14, 2/15 @ 7:30 pm

Matinees: 2/9, 2/16 @ 2:30 pm

Admission: $15 for all seats (There will be a $1 fee per online ticket purchase).

Tickets available at the door (cash only). Call 234-206-0128 to make a reservation

