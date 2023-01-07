Everyday Objects Workshop

Being creative can be accomplished with just about any object. The workshop will focus on experimenting with household items to create art through mixed media. A cheap and fun way to play and create something without buying expensive art supplies.

All supplies included to make journal. You are welcome to bring any personal/unique items you would like to incorporate.

Limited spaces available. Visit carvemypath.org/book-online to register.

*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from our community events and classes go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*