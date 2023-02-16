Everyday Objects

to

Carve Your Own Path, Inc. 840 Rothrock Road Suite 203, Akron, Ohio 44321

Being creative can be accomplished with just about any object. The workshop will focus on experimenting with household items to create art through mixed media. A cheap and fun way to play and create something without buying expensive art supplies.

All supplies included to make journal. You are welcome to bring any personal/unique items you would like to incorporate.

Limited spaces available. Visit carvemypath.org/book-online to register.

*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from our community events and classes go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*

Info

Carve Your Own Path, Inc. 840 Rothrock Road Suite 203, Akron, Ohio 44321
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, This & That
330-426-7885
to
Google Calendar - Everyday Objects - 2023-02-16 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Everyday Objects - 2023-02-16 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Everyday Objects - 2023-02-16 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Everyday Objects - 2023-02-16 18:30:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Monday

December 19, 2022

Tuesday

December 20, 2022

Wednesday

December 21, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required