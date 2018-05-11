Exhibit Opening “Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection”

McKinley Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Canton, Ohio 44708

This exhibition, guest curated by curatorial volunteer Kathy Fleeher, features the museum’s vast collection of 20th-century hats while exploring millinery design elements, such as flowers and feathers, as well as iconic hat styles like the cloche, pillbox and much more. The collection is on view through Oct. 21. William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. mckinleymuseum.org

