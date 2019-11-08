Explorer Day

to Google Calendar - Explorer Day - 2019-11-08 08:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Explorer Day - 2019-11-08 08:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Explorer Day - 2019-11-08 08:15:00 iCalendar - Explorer Day - 2019-11-08 08:15:00

St. Sebastian Parish School 500 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320

You and your child are invited to Explorer kindergarten at St. Sebastian Parish School. Tour the school, meet with the principal, interact with the kindergarten teachers and learn more about the school. RSVP to 330-836-9107 by November 5th.

Info

St. Sebastian Parish School 500 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320 View Map
Events in The 330
330-836-9107
to Google Calendar - Explorer Day - 2019-11-08 08:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Explorer Day - 2019-11-08 08:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Explorer Day - 2019-11-08 08:15:00 iCalendar - Explorer Day - 2019-11-08 08:15:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 24, 2019

Wednesday

September 25, 2019

Thursday

September 26, 2019

Friday

September 27, 2019

Saturday

September 28, 2019

Sunday

September 29, 2019

Monday

September 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail