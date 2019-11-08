You and your child are invited to Explorer kindergarten at St. Sebastian Parish School. Tour the school, meet with the principal, interact with the kindergarten teachers and learn more about the school. RSVP to 330-836-9107 by November 5th.
Explorer Day
St. Sebastian Parish School 500 Mull Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320
Tuesday
-
