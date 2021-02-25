Tune in to the last event in The University of Akron's conversation series in honor Black History Month to hear award-winning dancer and choreographer Dominic Moore-Dunson speak on Facebook Live. 8-9 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/813860789225605
Facebook Live Talk with Dominic Moore-Dunson
to
University of Akron 255 East Buchtel Ave, Akron, Ohio 44304
Theater & Dance
