Facebook Live Talk with Dominic Moore-Dunson

University of Akron 255 East Buchtel Ave, Akron, Ohio 44304

Tune in to the last event in The University of Akron's conversation series in honor Black History Month to hear award-winning dancer and choreographer Dominic Moore-Dunson speak on Facebook Live. 8-9 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/813860789225605

Theater & Dance
