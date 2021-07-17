Fairy Days at Heritage Farms - Socially Distanced Version

Join us for our 11th annual Fairy Days, Saturday July 17th & Sunday July 18th, 2021, from 10am to 4pm each day. A socially distanced magical weekend of fairies, gnomes, unicorns, dragons and more, for children and fairy lovers of all ages and their friends and families.

Wear your costume or search for one at our Magical Meadow Market of Fairy inspired arts and crafts and sweet Fairy treats for sale. Join Flitter the fairy at 11:30 am as she leads the costume parade all around our enchanted farm and dances with you in the Fairy Circle under the tall Oak trees, each day from 11am - 2pm.

We’ll have all your favorite photo ops spaced far apart with sanitizing stations available.

Search for tiny fairies along the Hidden fairy trail and get your fairy name from the master of the magic caldron. Follow the clues on your quest to find and photograph the Dragon’s Nest.

Be sure to pick up your fairy garden magic packet to add to your fairy garden at home

Support our Non-profit, The National Great Pyrenees Rescue, with the purchase of raffle tickets to win one of 4 baskets! Choose between fairies, unicorns, dogs or the dragon wagon!

We hope you'll join us this summer on our spacious family farm. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates!

And have a magical day...

$10.00 for Children Ages 3-17 (must be accompanied by a paying adult)

$5.00 for Adults (crafts not included in adult admission)

Tickets are available at the gate and everyone must have a ticket to enter

Credit Cards are accepted

Sorry, no pets, no outside food (lunch and snacks available for purchase)

Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

(330) 657-2330

heritagefarmsinpeninsula@gmail.com

http://www.heritagefarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/HeritageFarmsPeninsula

https://twitter.com/heritagefarmsoh

https://www.instagram.com/heritagefarmspeninsula

https://youtu.be/4L8fH18EGcw

