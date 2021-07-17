Fairy Days at Heritage Farms - Socially Distanced Version

Join us for our 11th annual Fairy Days! This year, Fairy Days is Saturday July 17th & Sunday July 18th, 2021, from 10am to 4pm each day. A socially distanced magical weekend of fairies, gnomes, unicorns, dragons and more, for children and fairy lovers of all ages and their friends and families.

The safety of all is our priority and our activities will be different this year with lots of Fairy fun! We do require a face covering to be worn and worn correctly when on our property. You can have fun with a mask on! Wear your costume or search for one at our Magical Meadow Market of Fairy inspired arts and crafts and sweet Fairy treats for sale. We’ll have the booths spaced far apart and our merchants will sanitize often and limit the number of shoppers in their booths at one time.

We’ll have some of the crafts prepared so you can take them home with you to limit your contact with others. Our important guest fairies, like the silent and mysterious Bubble Fairy, will amaze you with her magic while spaced along the Fairy Trail. We’ll have all your favorite photo opps spaced far apart with trails marked one way only and sanitizing stations available.

We hope you'll join us this summer on our spacious family farm. Please visit our website for our complete SPECIAL PLANNING in Response to COVID at www.heritagefarms.com

And have a magical day...

$10.00 for Children Ages 3-17 (must be accompanied by a paying adult)

$5.00 for Adults (crafts not included in adult admission) Under Age 3 & Over 100 are Free

Tickets are available at the gate and Credit Cards are accepted

Sorry, no pets, no outside food (lunch and snacks available for purchase)

Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

(330) 657-2330

heritagefarmsinpeninsula@gmail.com

http://www.heritagefarms.com

