Join us for Falala @ the Ward! Holiday & Open Studio Art Sale. Local vendors will be set up with handmade ceramics, handcrafted jewelry, art, photography, Mid Century Modern furnishings, and industrial furniture. Food and coffee will be available.

Located at The Ward Bakery.

1024 Mahoning, Ave.

Youngstown, Ohio.

November 20, 21 & 27, 28.

Open 12-5p.