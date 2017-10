× Expand Rob Vaughn

10/7 & 10/14 Fall Family Outing

Fall into autumn fun with free hayrides, bonfires, naturalist activities, live music, apple cider, cookies and more. A wheelchair-accessible hay wagon is available.

Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St., Akron, OR Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 6-9 p.m. Free. www.summitmetroparks.org.