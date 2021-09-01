Fall Fun on the Farm

Enjoy 50-plus activities at Ramseyer Farms, such as corn mazes, hayrides, slides, pumpkin patches and more. Ramseyer Farms, 4000 Ramseyer Lane, Wooster. Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Sunday times varies. $11.95 Tuesday-Thursday, $15.95 Friday-Sunday. ramseyerfarms.com