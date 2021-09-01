Fall Fun on the Farm

to

Ramseyer Farms 4000 Ramseyer Ln, Wooster, Ohio 44691

Enjoy 50-plus activities at Ramseyer Farms, such as corn mazes, hayrides, slides, pumpkin patches and more. Ramseyer Farms, 4000 Ramseyer Lane, Wooster. Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Sunday times varies. $11.95 Tuesday-Thursday, $15.95 Friday-Sunday. ramseyerfarms.com

Info

Ramseyer Farms 4000 Ramseyer Ln, Wooster, Ohio 44691
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Fall Fun on the Farm - 2021-09-01 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fall Fun on the Farm - 2021-09-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fall Fun on the Farm - 2021-09-01 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fall Fun on the Farm - 2021-09-01 10:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Sunday

October 3, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required