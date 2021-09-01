Enjoy 50-plus activities at Ramseyer Farms, such as corn mazes, hayrides, slides, pumpkin patches and more. Ramseyer Farms, 4000 Ramseyer Lane, Wooster. Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Sunday times varies. $11.95 Tuesday-Thursday, $15.95 Friday-Sunday. ramseyerfarms.com
Fall Fun on the Farm
to
Ramseyer Farms 4000 Ramseyer Ln, Wooster, Ohio 44691
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessMeet Me at the Museum: Art as Meditation
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOddmall: The Great Grassman Gathering
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceSing with Me: Session III
-
Sunday
-
Festivals & FairsFall Cleveland Ohio Yoga Fest
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Day: Cardboard Challenge
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: