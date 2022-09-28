Fall Hiking Spree

to

Summit County Metro Parks summit country metroparks, Akron, Ohio

Tags

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

September 28, 2022

Thursday

September 29, 2022

Friday

September 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required