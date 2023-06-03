Falls Cancer Club Card Party / Raffle

$10/person Includes Italian Salad Plate, bread/butter, dessert

The afternoon will include Door Prizes, Prize Wheel, Mystery Bags, Table Prizes, 50/50

Raffle tickets 6/$5 for a chance to win $300 cash, $100 lottery ticket tree, Android tablet and 40 other prizes (Winners need not be present)

For card party and/or raffle tickets contact Linda (330.928.1009), Sarah (330.256.1404), Sherry (330.329.1335) or the Falls Cancer Club (330.929.2796)