Falls Cancer Club Card Party

to Google Calendar - Falls Cancer Club Card Party - 2019-06-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Falls Cancer Club Card Party - 2019-06-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Falls Cancer Club Card Party - 2019-06-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Falls Cancer Club Card Party - 2019-06-07 12:00:00

Redeemer Church 2141 5th Street , City of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

The Falls Cancer Club is holding a western themed Card Party and Raffle at Redeemer Church on 5th Street in Cuyahoga Falls. This fun afternoon gives you an opportunity to play cards or whatever game you and your friends/family may want to play while helping to raise funds to help the cancer patients of the Falls Cancer Club. The $8 ticket provides you lunch and a beverage. Fro sale during the party there will be grab bags and raffle tickets for over 40 prizes including an Amazon tablet and an Alexa portable speaker.

Info

Redeemer Church 2141 5th Street , City of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330
330-929-2796
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Falls Cancer Club Card Party - 2019-06-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Falls Cancer Club Card Party - 2019-06-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Falls Cancer Club Card Party - 2019-06-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Falls Cancer Club Card Party - 2019-06-07 12:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Wednesday

April 24, 2019

Thursday

April 25, 2019

Friday

April 26, 2019

Saturday

April 27, 2019

Sunday

April 28, 2019

Monday

April 29, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail