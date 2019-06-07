Falls Cancer Club Card Party

The Falls Cancer Club is holding a western themed Card Party and Raffle at Redeemer Church on 5th Street in Cuyahoga Falls. This fun afternoon gives you an opportunity to play cards or whatever game you and your friends/family may want to play while helping to raise funds to help the cancer patients of the Falls Cancer Club. The $8 ticket provides you lunch and a beverage. Fro sale during the party there will be grab bags and raffle tickets for over 40 prizes including an Amazon tablet and an Alexa portable speaker.