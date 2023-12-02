Falls Cancer Club's Annual Cookie Walk

Oh the treats you’ll find at this free admission event! These homemade cookies and fudge are great for yourself, but will also make wonderful cookie trays or gifts for the holidays. There will be various types of cookies: cutouts, drop, no-bakes, roll and bar; almost any type you can think of should be there. There will also be different flavors of fudge. You get to choose your favorites from all the different offerings, with or without nuts. You will pay by the pound for your selection. The cookies go pretty quickly so come early for the best selection.

For every 2 pounds of cookies purchased you will receive a raffle ticket for a $100 basket.

There will be a small free gift for all attendees. And Santa will be there!

Wooden items crafted by John Marazzi will be offered for sale at this year’s cookie walk. These beautiful items are one of a kind pieces such as clocks, trinket boxes and cookbook stands. Handcrafted towels and other items by Madeleine Marazzi will also be available for sale.

For more information call Falls Cancer Club (330.929.2796) or Julie Minor (330.618.5320).