Falls Cancer Club's Tailgating Night at the Races

to

Redeemer Christian School 1415 5th St. , City of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

Come on out for tailgating fun at the Falls Cancer Club’s Night at the Races. The night will begin when you wear the jersey/t-shirt of your favorite team and enter into the tailgating arena. Your $30 ticket includes the naming rights of a horse as well as a chili bar/hot dog dinner; you bring your own tailgate beverages. Additional horses (if available) and dinners can be purchased for $15.

The Night at the Races is hosted by the Falls Cancer Club and will be held on Saturday, October 8 with doors opening at 5:00pm at Redeemer Christian School, 2141 5th St, Cuyahoga Falls. All proceeds will be used to pay the medical, doctor, hospital and treatment bills of the Falls Cancer Club’s 93 patients.

Advertisements in the program are available until September 15th. Business card size, $25; half page $50, and full page is $75. Please contact Pat (330.807.7410) for more information.

Wagering will be on each race and the owner of the horse wins as well. There will be an 11th race where all the horses will be auctioned during the event. There will also be silent auction baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

To order tickets or for more information, please contact the Falls Cancer Club (330.929.2796), Pat (330.807.7410), Sue (330.928.7195) or Barb (330.920.1426).

330-929-2796
