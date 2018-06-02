Family Day: Backyard Art-BQ

Bring a picnic blanket and some wet naps and enjoy some sweet and sticky art recipes in our garden kitchen. Roll out sunbaked clay pies, try your hand at printmaking-on-the-cob and glaze canvas with edible molasses paint. When the feast is done, wash away the day with dancing in the sprinkler. The Jammin’ Jumpers jumprope team will also be there. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. akronartmuseum.org