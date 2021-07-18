It is time to put on your dancing shoes and sing along to some tunes at this concert designed just for families. Watch the performance on the big stage, then try your hand at creating some DIY instruments so you can play along.
Family Day Concert
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Health & WellnessLet’s Talk: A Q&A Discussion about Mental Health with Benjamin Rose
-
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Rebecca Cross: Suspended Animations”
-