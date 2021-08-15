Have some fun while showing your hometown pride. We’ll welcome area artists and performers for this locally sourced extravaganza. There will be something for every member of the family to do, play, watch, and create.
Family Day Neighborhood Garden Party
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
