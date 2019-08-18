Fantasy Football Expo

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702

Help improve your Fantasy Football teams by attending the Expo and learn from over 30 Fantasy Football Experts one-on-one! There will be a live podcast stage! The main event stage will have live panel discussions, mock drafts and Q&A's. Your Swag Bag alone will be worth over $100 in value! Don't miss out!

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702
330-327-0700
