FDA MedTech Regulatory Forum

Bounce Innovation Hub 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331

August 22 in Akron

The BioOhio FDA MedTech Regulatory Forum assembles Ohio’s most sought after leaders in the medical device industry, including FDA Investigators, experienced regulatory professionals, and innovative medical device professionals. Join us for a day of education, as we discuss current compliance standards, review possible changes in new regulations, and explore trends within the industry.

This year’s agenda is packed with fascinating topics that will boost your understanding of critical issues for medical device companies.

Bounce Innovation Hub 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331
6146753686
