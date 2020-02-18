Trauma group Tuesdays at 7:30: "Seeking Safety with Sarah." Covered by most insurances after an intake appointment, or $50 self-pay. Led by our EMDR trained licensed independent social worker/licensed independent chemical dependency counselor/licensed trauma therapist.
Female PTSD Group Therapy
Alleviant Health Centers of Akron 1000 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Ste 1, Akron, Ohio 44333
Alleviant Health Centers of Akron 1000 S Cleveland Massillon Road, Ste 1, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
Health & Wellness
