Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

The Music at Bath Concert Series presents: “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” performed by the Bath Church Chancel Choir. The service of Bible readings and carols was first introduced on Christmas Eve 1918 at King's College Chapel in Cambridge, United Kingdom to bring a more imaginative approach to worship. It was first broadcast in 1928 and is now broadcast to millions of people. The opening carol is always “Once in Royal David’s City”. This year marks the second annual presentation of this beloved worship service by the Bath Church Chancel Choir. Please join us on Sunday, December 17 at 3:00pm in the Sanctuary at The Bath Church UCC (3980 West Bath Road in Akron). Free admission; a free-will offering will be taken. Visit www.musicatbath.org or call (330) 666-3520. Follow us on facebook.com/MusicAtBathConcertSeries and instagram.com/MusicAtBathConcertSeries.