12/21 Festival of Lights 6-7:30 p.m. OR 7:30-9 p.m.

Celebrate the winter solstice by learning why many cultures observe days of celebration during the month of December. Enjoy a delicious meal in the cozy dining hall, take a magical stroll through candlelit woods and sample holiday traditions of cultures near and far. Reservations are required. Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center, 3675 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. 6-7:30 p.m. or 7:30-9 p.m. $15-$40. conservancyforcvnp.org