The family of the president can often be just as well known as the president. In "Southside with You," we'll see the origin story of one of our most recent first families: the Obamas. Join us for this film followed by a discussion about what is expected from the First Family of the United States.
First Lady Films: Southside With You
National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
