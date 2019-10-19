First Lady Films: Southside With You

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

The family of the president can often be just as well known as the president. In "Southside with You," we'll see the origin story of one of our most recent first families: the Obamas. Join us for this film followed by a discussion about what is expected from the First Family of the United States.

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
330-452-0876
