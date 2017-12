12/31 21st Annual First Night Akron 2018 Make plans this New Year’s Eve to join the fun in downtown Akron. This family-friendly celebration of the arts brings the community together to experience a brief moment in time while creating lasting memories. First Night Akron, Downtown Akron. 6 p.m.-midnight. $10 adults, free children under 10. For a detailed schedule of times and events, visit downtownakron.com.