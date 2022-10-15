Flannels & Flapjacks Woodsmen Expo

Hartville Hardware 1315 Edison St NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Join us in our FIRST EVER Flannels & Flapjacks Woodsmen Expo here at Hartville Hardware!!

Enjoy pancake samples, demos from some of our favorite Tool and Equipment Vendors, and take advantage of amazing in store promotions from Carhartt and many other famous brands! While you're here, check out this year's chosen models and styles for our Carhartt Get the Look Campaign featuring past, present, and future Hartville Hardware team members. If you want to get more hands on, visit the link below to sign up and participate in a pen turning workshop put on by Buckeye Woodworkers and Woodturners!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hartville-hardware-buckeye-woodworkerswoodturners-pen-turning-workshop-tickets-428129104677

We look forward to seeing you there!

