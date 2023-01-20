Flora: A Juried Exhibition - Opening

FLORA

/ˈflôrə/ noun

1. the plants of a particular region, habitat, or geological period.

2. a treatise on or list of the plant life of a particular region or period.

plural noun: florae; plural noun: floras

This show features a great selection of artwork focused on plants. We kept it simple with this juried exhibition in hopes to break up some winter blues (and mainly grays) and instead usher in some colorful greens, reminiscent of Spring blossoms, Summer gardens, and Fall foilage. Our judge for this show is Jack Baker, owner of Akron Glass Works, The Glass Garden of Canton and Architectural Greenery, Inc.

Opening Reception: January 20th, 2023 // 4pm-8pm

Free Admission. Refreshments provided.

Art & Exhibitions
