EXHIBIT: Floral & Landscape

LOCATION: Main Gallery CVAC

DATES: June 7 – July 21, 2022

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center Displays their Floral & Landscape Exhibition, June 7 – July 21, 2022

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center is proud to host its annual Floral & Landscape Exhibition on display June 7th – July 21st, 2022. This juried exhibition encouraged submissions that were realistic and or abstracted portraying flowers, landscapes, cityscapes, seascapes, and skylines, with all mediums being encouraged. The juror (TBA) determined the accepted submissions and the awards for First-Place, Second-Place, and Third-Place, and honorable mentions. A People’s Choice selection process shall be held during this exhibition, with the winner announced at the Artist Reception.

Awards will be distributed as the winners are celebrated during the Floral & Landscapes Exhibition Artist Reception on Friday, July 8th from 5:30-7:00 PM. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.

This year’s Floral & Landscape Exhibition is supported in part by Gallery of Framing, LLC: www.galleryofframing.com

GALLERY HOURS: Monday - Friday 10:00 - 3:00 PM & Saturday 10:00 - 2:00 PM

For more information, please visit: www.cvart.org/exhibits/floral-landscape-exhibit