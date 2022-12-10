Food & Friends: Holiday Cookie Swap

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration: no

Short description: Bring up to 4 dozen cookies to swap and an appetizer to share. We'll talk holiday cooking and baking. "Holiday Baking" by Joyce and Laura Klynstra

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Food & Drink
330-896-9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Food & Friends: Holiday Cookie Swap - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Food & Friends: Holiday Cookie Swap - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Food & Friends: Holiday Cookie Swap - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Food & Friends: Holiday Cookie Swap - 2022-12-10 13:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Tuesday

November 29, 2022

Wednesday

November 30, 2022

Thursday

December 1, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required