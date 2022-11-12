Food & Friends: Sidesgiving Feast

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration: no

Short description: Prepare and share a holiday side dish, your recipe, and a meal with us. Get some great ideas for your family feast.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Food & Drink
330-896-9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Food & Friends: Sidesgiving Feast - 2022-11-12 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Food & Friends: Sidesgiving Feast - 2022-11-12 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Food & Friends: Sidesgiving Feast - 2022-11-12 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Food & Friends: Sidesgiving Feast - 2022-11-12 13:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Monday

October 3, 2022

Tuesday

October 4, 2022

Wednesday

October 5, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required