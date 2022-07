Head over to Bounce for the Food Truck Wednesday series, every Wednesday from May 25 to September 28, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Bringing together local food trucks for a delicious variety of goodies for lunch and/or an early afternoon snack.

Vendors include:

Hunny Bunnys Confections, Swat Smoked BBQ, Southern Comfort Kitchen, Don Patron Food Truck, Billy's Ohio, Jenuine Cusines Culinary Services, The Breakfast Box, Twisted Grill n Grind

More details here.