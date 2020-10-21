Fostering Economic Equity: Fixing the Racial Imbalance in Consumer Finance

In this moment of social, racial, economic, and cultural shifting, HFLA of Northeast Ohio is hosting a virtual community conversation to discuss the racially biased systemic inequities in consumer finance.

This panel discussion will be moderated by The City Club of Cleveland CEO Dan Moulthrop. Prior to the panel discussion, Senior VP, West Territory Executive of PNC, Michael Taylor, will be awarded HFLA's Planting Seeds Award. Michael will share PNC's vision of Community Development Banking.

Our knowledgeable panelists include:

Nick Bourke, The Pew Charitable Trusts

Sarah Chenven, Credit Builders Alliance

Mark L. Joseph, PhD, National Initiative on Mixed-Income Communities

Danielle Sydnor, Cleveland NAACP , We Win Strategies Group

More information on guest registration or sponsorship opportunities can be found on our website:

www.interestfree.org/events/fostering-economic-equity/