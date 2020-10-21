Fostering Economic Equity: Fixing the Racial Imbalance in Consumer Finance

to

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

In this moment of social, racial, economic, and cultural shifting, HFLA of Northeast Ohio is hosting a virtual community conversation to discuss the racially biased systemic inequities in consumer finance.

This panel discussion will be moderated by The City Club of Cleveland CEO Dan Moulthrop. Prior to the panel discussion, Senior VP, West Territory Executive of PNC, Michael Taylor, will be awarded HFLA's Planting Seeds Award. Michael will share PNC's vision of Community Development Banking.

Our knowledgeable panelists include:

Nick Bourke, The Pew Charitable Trusts

Sarah Chenven, Credit Builders Alliance

Mark L. Joseph, PhD, National Initiative on Mixed-Income Communities

Danielle Sydnor, Cleveland NAACP , We Win Strategies Group

More information on guest registration or sponsorship opportunities can be found on our website:

www.interestfree.org/events/fostering-economic-equity/

Info

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Akron Life in Cleveland, Talks & Readings
216-378-9042
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fostering Economic Equity: Fixing the Racial Imbalance in Consumer Finance - 2020-10-21 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fostering Economic Equity: Fixing the Racial Imbalance in Consumer Finance - 2020-10-21 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fostering Economic Equity: Fixing the Racial Imbalance in Consumer Finance - 2020-10-21 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fostering Economic Equity: Fixing the Racial Imbalance in Consumer Finance - 2020-10-21 17:30:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

flavor voting right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Tuesday

October 13, 2020

Wednesday

October 14, 2020

Thursday

October 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg