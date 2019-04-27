Free Tai Chi & Qigong Wellness Event

Free Event at Akron Art Museum

Celebrates World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

on Saturday, April 27

People of all ages are invited to come “play” and learn how Tai Chi and Qigong breathing and movement techniques can boost energy, improve balance and help reduce stress. Now in its 11th year, this free event will take place Saturday, April 27th, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at the Akron Art Museum, 1 South High Street, in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden. Demonstrations, audience participation and a special segment for kids will be featured in this two-hour program, which is suitable for adults of all ages and physical abilities, and children old enough to follow along. The program is sponsored by NG Energy and supported by the Akron Art Museum.

The interactive program will be led by NG Energy Founder and Certified Tai Chi and Qigong Instructor Nancy Gardner, and will tie in with those being held in all 50 U.S. states and in hundreds of cities spanning more than 80 nations. The mission of this global event is to raise awareness of the benefits of Tai Chi and Qigong, recognized by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) as components of Complementary and Integrative Health, and to promote health and healing in individuals, communities and nations.

Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs for this outdoor program. (In the event of inclement weather, it will be held in the lobby).

Event details are available at www.ngenergy.us or by emailing nancyg@ngenergy.us

or calling 330-945-5533.