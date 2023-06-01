Free Talk: Against All Odds: Moving in Museums
to
An NCCAkron Dancing Conversation between Christy Bolingbroke, Brendan Fernandes, and Dr. Jeff Katzin
FREE
Thursday, June 1, 2023
6:30 - 7:30 pm ET
1 South High Street, Akron, OH 44308
RSVP here https://www.nccakron.org/event-details/movinginmuseums
The body is an ever-present theme in Keith Haring's work, inciting movement, energy, and liveness. That liveness, combined with Haring's tendency to work both inside and outside of formal sites of artistic display, resonates with dance artists. Using this common ground, how are visual artists and choreographers dancing in and around museum spaces today? Speakers include NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke, visual artist Brendan Fernandes, and Akron Art Museum curator Dr. Jeff Katzin.