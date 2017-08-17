Free the Falls: Bringing Down the Gorge Dam

For 100 years, Gorge Metro Park has coexisted with a 420-foot-wide, 60-foot-tall dam. Now, that dam is being studied for removal. This presentation will examine the interwoven story of the Gorge Dam, the Cuyahoga River and the park itself, plus the benefits of dam removal. Hudson Library, 96 Library St., Hudson. 7-8 p.m. Free. www.summitmetroparks.org.