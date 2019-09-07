Free Yoga + River Clean Up

to Google Calendar - Free Yoga + River Clean Up - 2019-09-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Yoga + River Clean Up - 2019-09-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Yoga + River Clean Up - 2019-09-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Free Yoga + River Clean Up - 2019-09-07 09:00:00

Mustill House and Store 248 Ferndale St., Akron, Ohio

Full Scale Fitness is hosting a free yoga class and river clean up on Sept. 7th 2019 from 9am-12pm. Yoga starts at 9am and is 45 minutes in length. This is located at the Mustill Store, 57 West North St., Akron, OH. This is in partnership with the Ohio Ocean Foundation and the Cascade Locks Park Association. Please bring your own yoga mat if you are participating and wear clothes that can be dirtied!

Info

Mustill House and Store 248 Ferndale St., Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Outdoor Activities
4199060204
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Free Yoga + River Clean Up - 2019-09-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Yoga + River Clean Up - 2019-09-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Yoga + River Clean Up - 2019-09-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Free Yoga + River Clean Up - 2019-09-07 09:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

    -

    Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Monday

August 19, 2019

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail