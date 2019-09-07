Free Yoga + River Clean Up

Full Scale Fitness is hosting a free yoga class and river clean up on Sept. 7th 2019 from 9am-12pm. Yoga starts at 9am and is 45 minutes in length. This is located at the Mustill Store, 57 West North St., Akron, OH. This is in partnership with the Ohio Ocean Foundation and the Cascade Locks Park Association. Please bring your own yoga mat if you are participating and wear clothes that can be dirtied!