As a part of Tuesday Musical’s popular Music alfresco series, Opus 216 plays pieces ranging from French cafe jazz to American ragtime. Barder House, 1041 W. Market St., Akron. 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. $20. tuesdaymusical.org
French Cafe Jazz with Opus 216
to
Barder House 1041 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Barder House 1041 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
Thursday
-
Theater & DanceThe Lightning Thief
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: 37th Annual Juried Exhibition
-
Akron Life in ClevelandMoonlight Market & G.L.O 5K
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Health & WellnessGoodyear Half Marathon & 10k
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: 37th Annual Juried Exhibition
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: