Jilly’s presents Electric Garden

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Electric Garden is a rock and roll Jamband from Louisville, Kentucky who are heavily influenced by the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band and jazz fusion groups. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

