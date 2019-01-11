Electric Garden is a rock and roll Jamband from Louisville, Kentucky who are heavily influenced by the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band and jazz fusion groups. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s presents Electric Garden
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents G.A.R. Grass Jam
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatDawn Tekler: “Mental Structures”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceUpcoming Casting Calls in Cleveland
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatDawn Tekler: “Mental Structures”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Art & ExhibitionsGeorgia O'Keeffe: Living Modern
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatHarris-Stanton “New Directions” Opening Reception
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness This & ThatHot Cocoa Hike
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & ThatBe Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatOpening Night: FRESH 2019 Juried Art Exibition
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That“Inside Outside: Colors of Experience” Opening Reception
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Concerts & Live MusicOhio Star Theater Concert: The Booth Brothers
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That“Inside Outside: Colors of Experience” Opening Reception
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHudson Antique Show 2019
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatFourth annual Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Winterfest Craft Beer Cottage Crawl
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink This & ThatToday’s Bride Bridal Show
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Winter Watercolors
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That“Inside Outside: Colors of Experience” Opening Reception
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatOpening Night: FRESH 2019 Juried Art Exibition
-