Jilly’s presents The Ladies Night

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Enjoy Northeast Ohio's high-energy, all-male tribute to the music of pop divas, featuring songs by Britney, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and more. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
