Time Cat formed as a 2-piece rock band in Akron in 2011 by guitarist/singer Jeri Sapronetti and drummer Sam Caler. Oregon Space Trail of Doom can achieve a mixture of catchy vocal melodies, heavy hitting drums, and unique guitar harmonies. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 6:30 p.m.-Midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Wednesday
