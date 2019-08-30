Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett - 2019-08-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett - 2019-08-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett - 2019-08-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett - 2019-08-30 18:30:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Time Cat formed as a 2-piece rock band in Akron in 2011 by guitarist/singer Jeri Sapronetti and drummer Sam Caler. Oregon Space Trail of Doom can achieve a mixture of catchy vocal melodies, heavy hitting drums, and unique guitar harmonies. Jilly’s Music Room, Akron. 6:30 p.m.-Midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett - 2019-08-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett - 2019-08-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett - 2019-08-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Time Cat CD Release with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett - 2019-08-30 18:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 28, 2019

Thursday

August 29, 2019

Friday

August 30, 2019

Saturday

August 31, 2019

Sunday

September 1, 2019

Monday

September 2, 2019

Tuesday

September 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail