FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023 AT 6 PM – 9 PM July 7 Kenmore First Friday: Yankee Bravo, 720 Market & More!

Join us on The BLVD between 13th and 16th Streets on Friday, July 7 beginning at 6 p.m. for our July 2023 Kenmore First Friday!

Music Lineup

Main Stage (15th St.)

6:45- 7:30 pm Long Tall Deb & Colin John

8-9 pm Yankee Bravo

McCutchan Courtyard

Point of No Return Improv Comedy: D&D Adventure

​Buzzbin Courtyard

Live Music TBA

​Kenmore Branch Library

6-9 pm Live Hip Hop & Urban Expression presented by First Glance, Glory In The Beat Radio, and Akron Dream Center.

​Kids Zone (In The Library Parking Lot)

6-9 pm The Bookmobile, Summit MetroParks, First Glance, Face Painting, Popsicles, Kids Shows For Kids By Kids

​The Rialto Theatre

5 pm Akorn Jammers Open Mic

8:30-11 pm Dave Rich & His Enablers, Glass Shadow, Twon's Bad Habits

New Beginnings Boutique & Thrift

Asa Pilbeam (plus a monthly raffle and $2.00 sale)

​Food & Beer Lineup

Magic City Brewing Company Beer Garden

Ogarth's Kitchen

Southern Comfort Kitchen

Dee’s Dogs

28th and South

Kona Ice

Vendor Lineup

720 Market brings its carefully and meticulously curated group of unique and inspiring makers and bakers, brewers and growers, non-profits and do-gooders of all shapes and sizes to The BLVD!

Kenmore First Fridays are FREE and presented by Better Kenmore CDC, Kenmore Chamber of Commerce and County of Summit ADM Board, with additional support from Akron Civic Commons, Peg's Foundation, Apollo Supply Co., City of Akron, Kenmore Komics & Games, United Way, The Summit FM, Akron Dream Center, Akron Promise, Akron RubberDucks, Bi-02-Tek Services, Big Love Network, Fastenal, First Glance, Glory in the Beat, Innes CLC, Pierre's Brooklyn Pizza & Deli, Primo's Deli, Portage Path Behavioral Health, Regina's Pizza, Rocco's Pizza, Showcase Meats, Thomas C. Loepp Law Offices, and Trillium Schools of Music.

Event information will be posted as it becomes available at betterkenmore.org/first-friday.

See you soon on the BLVD!