Friday Night Concert: Southern Cross — A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Goodyear Heights Metropolitan Park 2077 Newton Street, Akron, Ohio 44305

Enjoy the country music of Southern Cross at this free concert, presented by the City of Akron. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 7-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Goodyear Heights Metropolitan Park 2077 Newton Street, Akron, Ohio 44305
