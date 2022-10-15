Friends of Green Branch Library Book Sale

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

This book sale has a wide variety of gently used books, DVDs, CDs, and more. See what we have to offer!

