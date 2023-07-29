Fuel Cleveland - A Vintage Motorcycle, Custom Van, Art & Photography Show

This is FREE Event and family friendly. New for 2023: Fuel Cleveland is a 2 day event! Fuel Cleveland is invitational show featuring motorcycle builders, rare bike owners, painters, and photographers, honoring the industry and it's crafts by carefully curating it and presenting it to lovers of antiquated modes of two wheeled transportation. We have also added everyones favorite 4 wheeled machines, custom and vintage Vans. There also will be a huge Vendor village and 5 food trucks on the grounds. With Hale farm exhibits open and a beautiful property, you can make an entire day of it with your family.